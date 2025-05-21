featured news

Royal opening ceremony for Island Games

May 21, 2025 at 11:54 am

The Princess Royal will officially open the Orkney 2025 International Island Games, it has been announced.

HRH The Princess Royal will attend the opening ceremony, which will take place at Kirkwall’s Bignold Park this July to officially open the games.

The event will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony and athletes’ parade in Kirkwall on Saturday, July 12, and will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Stewart Bain.

Kirsty Talbot, director of Orkney 2025, said, “We are incredibly honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to Orkney to open the 20th International Island Games.

“With just over a month to go until we welcome the world, anticipation is ramping up as local businesses, tourism, and community groups are preparing to showcase the vibrant spirit and culture of Orkney.

“We are on the brink of a truly unforgettable event that will celebrate Orkney’s rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality which will make this a memorable event for everyone involved, and we are looking forward to extending our famous Orcadian welcome to Princess Anne.”

