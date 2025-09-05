featured news

Rum-soaked raisin Orkney ice cream is Scotland’s Product of the Year

September 5, 2025 at 12:23 pm

Orkney Ice Cream emerged as the biggest winner at the prestigious Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

The family-run artisan ice cream producer took home both Product of the Year and Dairy Product of the Year (Small Business) for their J. Gow Rum Soaked Raisin Orkney Ice Cream.

The Excellence Awards, held on Thursday night in Glasgow, have been the highest accolades in the industry for more than 20 years.

Celebrating their achievement on the night, Graham Bichan at Orkney Ice Cream, said: “It feels absolutely incredible to win Product of the Year, I am completely shell-shocked.

“Winning this award is validation. We strive to do our best, and this is testament to that. I’d recommend all businesses to enter next year.”

The annual awards, which recognise the highest quality produce alongside the leading individuals, suppliers, and companies, received more than 200 entries across all categories.

Iain Baxter, chief executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “The Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the outstanding producers whose passion, innovation, and hard work continue to drive Scotland’s food and drink industry forward.

“The quality of this year’s entries has been exceptional, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship that set new standards for our sector.”

