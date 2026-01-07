School, jewellers and distillery targeted in Kirkwall break-ins

Both a jewellers and a distillery have been broken into in Kirkwall this week, alongside an attempted break-in at a primary school.

Detectives are investigating incidents at Papdale Primary School, Ortak Jewellery, and Highland Park, which happened between Monday and Tuesday, this week.

The break-in at Highland Park Distillery on Holm Road took place between 7.30pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday. No property was stolen, according to police.

A number of valuable items have been reported missing from Ortak on Garrison Road, after a similar incident there between 4pm and 8.15am.

The attempted break-in at Papdale Primary School on Willow Road took place between 3pm and 9am.

Detective Sergeant Scott Walker said: “These are worrying incidents for the local community, and l want to reassure them we are following several lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us. If you have any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage from the relevant time frames, then please also get in touch.”

If you have any information that can help, you can contact officers via 101, quoting reference CR/ 0006730/26.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.