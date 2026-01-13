Six dolphins refloated after Westray stranding

Six dolphins which stranded on a beach in Westray, have been refloated by volunteers.

BDMLR Marine Mammal Medics responded to the mass stranding at the Bay of Tuquoy after receiving a call on Tuesday morning.

The group of common dolphins included two calves.

Reaching the remote location required a rapid multi-agency effort, with medics assisted by Northerly Marine to get the team and their rescue equipment on site as quickly as possible.

In a statement, BDMLR said: “Once ashore, the dolphins were located up to 800 metres apart, making the response both physically demanding and reliant on phones to communicate between the various stranding locations.

“This was made especially difficult by the poor signal in this remote location.

“Cetacean strandings rarely occur without an underlying cause, although this is not always immediately apparent. In this case it appeared most likely that the group stranded on the previous high tide, potentially due to a navigational error, leaving them trapped as the water rapidly receded in the shallow bay.”

Medics responded to a call out in Westray on Tuesday, where six dolphins had stranded. Photos courtesy of Tom Hadley, Sophie J and Chris S.

The team carried out initial welfare assessments and carefully brought the dolphins closer together, helping to reduce stress whilst enabling continued monitoring and co-ordination as the incoming tide approached. Following thorough examination and individual identification, all animals were assessed as suitable candidates for refloat.

The statement continues: “With veterinary authorisation in place, the team prepared the dolphins for a strategic refloat attempt, using specialist refloat slings and equipment to support each animal safely in the incoming tide.

“All six dolphins were refloated on the incoming tide and observed swimming well, with three remaining closer to shore and still of concern. With darkness falling and conditions no longer suitable for continued monitoring, Medics stood down for the evening.

“The team remains on standby to re-attend at first light should any further reports be received.”

BDMLR has thanked everyone involved, including members of the public who raised the alarm, Westray Coastguard, boat crews who made access possible, and volunteer medics.

The group has urged the public to get in touch if any further dolphins are seen stranded along the coastline, by phoning 01825 765546.

BDMR is also appealing for donations to help cover the cost of this response. You can donate on https://www.justgiving.com/charity/Bdmlr