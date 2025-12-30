Six named in King’s New Year’s Honours List

Six people from Orkney have been listed in the King’s New Year’s Honours List.

The first honours list of 2026 sees stalwarts of many of Orkney’s sectors recognised, from design to care, to music and culture.

Receiving an Order of the British Empire (OBE) is Rousay-based interior designer Ben Pentreath.

Mr Pentreath moved to Westness House in Rousay in 2024 and has undertaken work for the Duchy of Cornwall. He was named by Country Life magazine as one of the “best country house architects in Britain.” He is being honoured for his services to design.

Also receiving an Order of the British Empire (OBE) is Dr Andrew James Trevett, who is medical director at the Orkney Hyperbaric Chamber. Set up in 1998, the chamber provides rapid recompression therapy for divers experiencing the “bends”. The chamber is one of only two in operation in Scotland.

Receiving British Empire Medals (BEM) are Andy Cant, Glynis MacLeod, Raymie Peace and Erika Shearer.

Veterinarian and piper, Andy Cant is receiving his for services to music in Orkney.

Glynis Macleod, who stepped down as medical secretary at Heilandi in Kirkwall, after an incredible 49 years, is set to be honoured for her services to the NHS and the Orkney community.

East Mainland, South Ronaldsay and Burray councillor, and Kirkwall City Pipe Band pipe major, Raymie Peace will receive his medal for services to music, culture and the community in Orkney.

And Erika Shearer, director of music at the Orkney Traditional Music Project, is set to receive hers for services to traditional fiddle and accordion tuition in the county.