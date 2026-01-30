Spotlight shines on Sports Awards

Success and achievement is to be honoured tonight after a year of sport in Orkney like no other.

Taking place in the Orkney Theatre at 7pm, the annual Orkney Sports Awards has been expanded to reflect the extra focus hosting the International Island Games brought to the county.

With a mammoth 16 categories, the awards will spotlight and celebrate success across Orkney’s rich and diverse sporting scene.

The event has been organised by Orkney Islands Council’s Active Schools team and sponsored by Stagecoach.

Keep your eyes on The Orcadian’s Facebook page tonight for the latest news on all the winners.

The awards will be livestreamed on YouTube so you can watch all the action from home.

The livestream goes live at 7pm via this link.