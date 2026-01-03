Stay at home plea repeated after day of snow disruption

Abandoned vehicles are blocking the path of gritters, according to Orkney Islands Council (OIC), as snow continues to fill up roads across Orkney.

A urgent plea for the public to only travel if absolutely necessary has been repeated, this Saturday evening, as skies darken and temperatures plummet.

This ask comes from both the police and OIC, following a meeting of Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group, this afternoon.

A council spokeswoman said, this evening: “With more snow today and significant drifting, road conditions are not good at all and Police Scotland are advising that travel should only be undertaken if absolutely necessary especially as it gets darker, colder and windier tonight.

“The biggest challenge we are experiencing is abandoned cars blocking the road meaning snow clearing vehicles like tractors and gritters can’t get through. If you’ve had to abandon your vehicle — and it’s blocking the road — please call 101.”

This weekend’s severe weather has seen ferries, buses and planes cancelled.

The council has yet to make a decision on whether schools will open as planned on Monday, but has confirmed that Papdale Halls of Residence will remain closed tomorrow.

With a yellow weather warning extending into Monday, cold conditions look set to continue.