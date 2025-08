news

Storm Floris hits Orkney

August 4, 2025 at 8:46 pm

The Churchill Barriers have been closed, this Monday evening, as Storm Floris hits Orkney.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office until 11pm, amid forecast 75mph gusts.

It is understood that strong winds have met with a high tide at the barriers, making them impassible, and that authorities continue to monitor the situation.

A fresh review of conditions is expected at 10.30pm.

Updates to follow.

