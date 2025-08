featured news

Storm Floris to bluster into show week

August 2, 2025 at 9:24 am

Storm Floris looks set to interrupt Orkney’s glorious spell of summer weather on Monday.

Gusts of up to 65mph are forecast for the county, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The brunt of the bad weather looks set to avoid Orkney’s agricultural shows for the most part. The unseasonably strong winds may last into Tuesday morning, however, making for a sunny — but blustery — Shapinsay Show.

