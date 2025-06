featured news

Stromness vandalism under investigation

June 17, 2025 at 1:26 pm

Police are trying to trace the culprit responsible for vandalism at the Warehouse Buildings on Victoria Road, Stromness.

Officers say graffiti was left on the walls at some time between 5pm on Tuesday, June 10, and 9am on Wednesday, June 11.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information is requested by police to please get in touch and call 101 quoting CR/0240778/25.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...