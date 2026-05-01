‘Sure and steadfast’ Boys’ Brigade stalwart set to retire after 50 years’ service

A Boys’ Brigade champion, who has been the perfect role model for boys and young men in Kirkwall, has been honoured for half-a-century of service.

Captain of 1st Kirkwall Company, Stuart Gray, has been recognised, as he prepares to retire from an organisation he has held a lifelong affinity with.

Mr Gray’s monumental contribution to furthering opportunities and positive outcomes for children in Kirkwall and in Orkney was recognised at a recent presentation night in April.

It wasn’t quite his last official duty as captain of Kirkwall Company, a position he has held for 22 years. That will come later in the summer.

Nevertheless, the presentation was an emotional moment for Mr Gray, who has clocked up a 62-year association with the Boys’ Brigade — 50 of which has been as an officer at the Kirkwall Company.

“He has been such a good captain,” said fellow Boys’ Brigade stalwart, Esther Slater, the president of the Orkney Battalion and honorary president of the North Scottish Area.

“He is a great role model for the boys, he is head of his company — and acts it.

“He can just communicate with anybody at any level in his company.”

The embodiment of the Boys’ Brigade motto, “Sure and Steadfast,” Mrs Slater said Mr Gray will be immensely difficult to replace.

“He has given a lot and he is so efficient, nothing slips through.”

Mr Gray in turn said it had been an honour to lead the company.

The Boys’ Brigade, he said, represented things that were sometimes forgotten about in the modern world.

Mr Gray said: “I think all comes back to discipline, obedience, self-respect, boys are looking for that — and they enjoy it.”

From Kirkwall, Mr Gray spent his working life at Ortak, but he first joined the Boys’ Brigade when he was eight years old, 62 years ago.

He became an officer then in 1976, and during his time with the Kirkwall Company, he has devoted his time selflessly for the benefit of boys in the town, leading activities, camps and weekly sessions.

He became the company’s captain in 2004.

His proudest moment came on March 22, 2009, at a parade and service to mark the Kirkwall Company’s 100th anniversary.

“I was captain and it was my honour and privilege to lead the parade of approximately 300 which included old boys, Kirkwall Company, Orkney Battalion, Guides and Scouts along with invited guests.”

Kirkwall Company’s honorary captain, Richard Shearer, handed over the reigns to Mr Gray in 2004, and he has been delighted by the sterling work carried out by his successor.

“I was lucky to have Stuart to hand that over to, and he started a tremendous job with the company,” said Mr Shearer.