Transport standstill and businesses closed as Storm Amy blasts

October 4, 2025 at 10:41 am

Flights have been grounded, bus services halted, and ferries cancelled as Storm Amy sweeps through Orkney.

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected this Saturday, according to weather watchers, with the potential for higher speeds in exposed areas.

An amber warning from the Met Office is currently in force, advising of potential damage and danger to life.

Widespread cancellations are in force across external ferries. Orkney Ferries has put a halt on all Saturday’s internal sailings, except for the Tingwall to Rousay route.

No public buses will be running in the county today, and Kirkwall Airport has closed its doors.

Some businesses have also shared plans to keep doors closed throughout the storm, and numerous events due to take place this weekend have been postponed.



The Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group is due to meet later today, with further updates to follow from authorities.

Conditions at the Churchill Barriers will be monitored throughout the day, with updates provided by the Orkney Roads team via social media.

For the latest information on transport, passengers should check with the relevant travel provider.

