Travel warning as Orkney blanketed white

Police are advising against unnecessary travel as a blanket of snow covers Orkney, this Saturday.

Friday evening saw a number of roads become impassable in the West Mainland, due to drifting.

Crews from Orkney Islands Council have been out to try and clear priority routes, this morning — but conditions remain difficult.

The weather which has brought sub-zero temperatures and strong winds, has also disrupted buses and ferries. Customers are advised to check with their transport provider for the latest information on their service.

In Sanday, a number of homes still remain without mains electricity following a power cut on Friday. Engineers are on site, with hopes to restore power by this afternoon.

A local contractor has been clearing snow in Hoy after a council gritter broke down there yesterday. Roads there remain ungritted.

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office remains in force.