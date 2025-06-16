featured news

Tribute to our managing director, Craig MacInnes

June 16, 2025 at 5:00 pm

All at The Orcadian, Print Orkney and The Orcadian Bookshop are devastated to learn of the tragic and sudden passing of our managing director, Craig MacInnes.

The news will come as a huge shock to all who knew and loved him, and our thoughts are firmly with Craig’s family at this incomprehensibly sad time.

Craig was a generous, thoughtful and insightful man, who went above and beyond to look after his staff, and put their needs first.

He worked hands on with every department, and at every level — no job was too big, or small. He was passionate about our business, and put his all into every task he faced.

Craig led with an open door policy, and a diplomatic and fair approach. Nothing was ever too much to ask.

He achieved great things for Orkney Media Group after joining us in 2019, and we considered him our friend first, and then our manager.

He was a loving son, brother, husband and father, and was much loved by his friends and colleagues.

Craig will be missed more than words can say, and our hearts are very much with his family.

