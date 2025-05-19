featured news

UK-EU deal branded ‘horror show’ for fishing — but a ‘breakthrough’ for salmon farming

May 19, 2025 at 3:49 pm

The UK Government’s deal with the EU has been branded a “horror show” for the fishing sector, as Orkney politicians and industry representative react to the post-Brexit agreement announced this Monday.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has claimed that “the stench of Boris Johnson’s bungled 2020 deal will linger over us for a generation” in response to press reports that the government will extend EU fishing quotas in EU waters to 2038 as part of the deal.

Chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, Elspeth Macdonald has described the deal as a betrayal by the government, and “a horror show for Scottish fishermen”.

“At the weekend, Sir Keir said the deal would be measured against how much it would improve job prospects and allow our communities to flourish,” said Ms Macdonald.

“Giving away a national asset such as our rich and healthy fishing grounds for no discernible benefit not only fails both of these tests, but is a disgrace that will ensure the enmity of this proud industry for many years to come.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro-Johnston has said, today, that he shares “the anger felt by the sector”.

“It is an anger felt in fishing communities across Scotland who now know how little Labour values their industry or the livelihoods it supports,” said the Scottish Conservative MSP.

Salmon Scotland, however, has shared its support for the agreement, which it claims will reduce costly delays and red tape that have cost salmon export companies an estimated £3 million a year since Brexit.

“This breakthrough eases the burden on our farmers, processors and the communities they support, and we welcome efforts to implement it at pace,” said the organisation’s chief executive, Tavish Scott.

“The withdrawal of physical checks is particularly welcome. It means lower costs and quicker deliveries for our customers.”

