featured news

UK’s largest wave energy project set for Orkney waters

May 14, 2025 at 1:00 pm

Orkney will be the base of what is expected to become the UK’s largest wave energy array, it has been announced.

Wave energy developer CorPower Ocean has signed a berth agreement to build a 5 MW wave energy project at EMEC’s grid-connected Billia Croo wave energy test site

Scheduled for deployment in 2029, the 5 MW array is expected to become the UK’s largest wave energy project.

The array will consist of 14 wave energy converters (WECs), operating for up to 15 years.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes, made the announcement at the All-Energy Conference in Glasgow today (Wednesday, May 14).

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...