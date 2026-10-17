Unique opportunities on offer at Highland Park

From exclusive local discounts to tasting experiences to warm the winter months, Highland Park enthusiasts have much to savour.

The team at the distillery and its Kirkwall store are keen to welcome visitors to sample its exquisite offerings.

Their series of expertly guided whisky tasting events starts at the end of this month, with this being just one of the ways to enjoy the unique brand

Special discounts are available to ensure local customers get the best out of what Highland Park offers — including 25 per cent off experiences at the distillery.

Graham Bruce, the company’s visits and retail operations manager, told us more about what the company has planned.

The first of their tasting experiences will take place on October 30, at the distillery’s Albert Street Flagship Store. This is a chance to explore a selection of current and historic Highland Park expressions.

Graham said: “We have more tasting events planned throughout the winter, providing opportunities to learn more about our whisky, meet fellow enthusiasts and enjoy exclusive experiences.”

See how the world-famous Highland Park whiskies are made with distillery experiences.

Four remarkable whiskies from the Highland Park collection will be featured:

The Dark 17 Year Old (52.9 per cent ABV).

The Light 17 Year Old (52.9 per cent ABV).

Triskelion (45.1 per cent ABV).

Sherry Skies 19 Year Old (48.8 per cent ABV).

Every guest will also receive a complimentary voucher for a Highland Park Welcome Experience, valid until March 31, 2027.

Opportunities like these are also offered as part of a series of exclusive discounts. With the islands at the heart of the distillery and its offering, the business makes sure the community benefits.

Orkney residents can enjoy a 25 per cent discount on Highland Park Distillery Experiences, taken between Thursday, October 15 and March 31, 2027.

Graham said: “Whether you’ve never toured the distillery before or haven’t visited us for years, if you’re looking for something different to do during the darker months, a new idea for your Christmas party or a unique gift experience, we have lots of great options available and can also work with you to create bespoke experiences for private group bookings.”

The Orkney Residents Scheme further ensures local customers will get the best out of Highland Park’s offering.

This provides ten per cent off not just for all whiskies, but merchandise purchased in their shop and visitor centre.

“We’re hoping to spread the word so more people can take advantage of it. Signing up is quick and simple, just visit us in person and show proof of your Orkney address to start enjoying the benefit,” Graham added

“Whether you’re joining us for a tour, attending a tasting event, or simply popping into the shop, we look forward to welcoming the local community and sharing more about what’s going on behind the gates.”

The 25 per cent discount on distillery experiences can be applied using the code LOCAL25 when booking online.

Discover more and book an experience at highlandparkwhisky.com

Highland Park Distillery, Kirkwall, Orkney KW15 1SU

01856 874619

Open Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm, 1st October-31st March

Flagship Store, 58 Albert Street, Kirkwall, Orkney KW15 1HQ