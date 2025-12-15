Unseen police files claimed Mumutaz murder was work of ‘professional’

Never-before-seen police files from 1994 suggested that a Bangladeshi waiter, murdered in Kirkwall, was the victim of a “professional execution.”

The records, which have now come to the attention of The Orcadian, also reveal that Shamsuddin Mahmood was alleged to have “breached acceptable levels of behaviour”, according to a close relative who is quoted in the files.

The newspaper’s latest revelations about the 1994 murder follow the release of a high-profile BBC documentary, investigating the crime and the conviction of Michael Ross.

The Man in the Mask: An Orkney Murder also examines what it says could be other possible explanations for the killing.

The documentary looks into unsolved sightings of suspicious men seen near the crime scene, and tells the story of a contract killing in England.

