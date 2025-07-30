featured news

Warning over counterfeit vodka — “not suitable for human consumption”

A waring over “very harmful” bottles of counterfeit Glen’s Vodka, currently circulating in Scotland, has been issued.

Food Standards Scotland has issued a public health warning about the counterfeit 35ml bottles, fraudulently labelled as Glen’s Vodka, which have been found to contain the chemical isopropyl — an industrial product not suitable for human consumption.

When consumed, even small amounts of isopropyl can be dangerous. Symptoms of isopropyl alcohol poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, confusion, slow breathing, and in severe cases, coma or even death.

Counterfeit products with isopropyl alcohol will smell and taste very different to normal alcohol.

The scale of distribution of counterfeit product is still unknown so if you believe you may have consumed alcohol that has a strong smell and a very different taste to normal AND are showing any of the symptoms described, please contact the NHS 24 on 111 immediately.

If you have severe symptoms, call 999.

If you believe you may have purchased counterfeit vodka, do not drink it or dispose of it — but contact FSS Scottish Food Crime and Incidents Unit urgently on foodcrime@fss.scot , or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 028 7926.

Genuine bottles of Glen’s vodka should be identifiable by an etched lotcode between the rear label and the base of the bottle.

For full details, visit the alert on the Food Standards Scotland website at https://www.foodstandards.gov.scot/news-and-alerts/fss-issues-warning-after-potentially-harmful-counterfeit-vodka-discovered

