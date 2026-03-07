Water off in West Mainland as Scottish Water deal with widespread issue

There has been disruption to water supply to homes across the West Mainland in what appears to be a widespread issue this morning.

Residents in Harray, Dounby, Sandwick, Quoyloo and Stromness have reported issues this morning, including no water and a lack of pressure.

On their website, Scottish Water have currently identified two areas — the Beaquoy area of Dounby and the Scarwell area of Quoyloo.

Investigations are under way and it is understood Scottish Water engineers have either been at the scene or are making their way there.

An unplanned disruption to water supply is usually down to a burst water main.

Footage on social media appeared to show a large-scale burst in the Tenston area of Sandwick.