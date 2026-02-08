Who will use OIC’s Scapa port?

Plans for a new port in Scapa Flow were built on the business from one windfarm, which is now “not expected to be a significant customer.”

A review of the Scapa Deep Water Quay, obtained by The Orcadian, says that the business case was “predicated on a single development” — the West of Orkney Windfarm.

When it was announced last week that the developers were pressing pause on the 125-turbine project, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) claimed this was not a major setback to its plans for the port in Holm.

This week, OIC says it has “good prospects” of attracting business from ten windfarm developers, which are included in its financial modelling for the quay.

The authority has also confirmed that not contracts are currently in place to use the quay before it is built.

The business case review, written in 2024, says the deep water quay — estimated last year to cost £200 million — appeared to be the “best solution” for windfarm developers.

But the consultants also criticised some of the council’s claims and described the quay as “a large, speculative, national infrastructure project with no guarantee.”

