Arrest after fatal Sanday crash

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences following a fatal crash in Sanday, police have confirmed.

The crash involving two cars, happened on the B9070 Backaskaill Road, near Sanday airport, around 12.15pm on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Emergency services attended and the 87-year-old male driver of one vehicle, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a few hours later.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 14, Police Scotland confirmed that the 33-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries.