Bids reach £500 as Gregor’s shirt auction launches

The first day of an online auction in aid of Inclusive Orkney has seen as much as £500 bid for a shirt signed by Scotland’s rugby stars.

With four weeks left to put in a bid, it is hoped that the generous donation from the six nations squad can boost a massive fundraiser by Kirkwall four-year-old Gregor Corse.

Gregor, who was born with a neurological condition affecting his motor skills and balance, has been clocking up 30 “loop o’ the hoose” every day, raising over £40,000 for Inclusive Orkney in the process.

The charity puts on events for youngsters with additional support needs, giving children like Gregor the chance to participate in sport and other fun activities.

HOW TO ENTER