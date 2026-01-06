Burst pipe leaves Stronsay residents without water

A burst pipe in Stronsay is affecting the island’s water supply.

Scottish Water has confirmed, this Tuesday evening, that it will send a team out to Stronsay to repair the fault.

Sharing an update with residents, a representative from Scottish Water said: “As many will be aware, a large number of our customers are currently without water.

“This is a result of a burst pipe.

“Although those within the village area should have a supply, the remainder of the island will have low pressure/no water.

“We are currently looking at chartering a boat to transport a repair squad to Stronsay, however, it may be early tomorrow morning before they get there.

“In the mean time, if you would like bottled water, the local operator will be at the treatment works from 8 until 10 this evening.”

Scottish Water has apologised for any inconvenience to customers, and has promised to give an estimate on how long the repair will take as soon as possible.