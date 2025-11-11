featured news

Councillors to make decision on 20mph proposals

November 11, 2025 at 9:31 am

Councillors will decide whether or not to green-light a blanket speed limit reduction in Orkney towns and villages, today.

The move to 20mph zones is aimed at “reducing the likelihood of serious accidents” in built up areas, according to OIC’s corporate director of infrastructure and organisational development, Hayley Green.

A report due to be presented to the council’s development and infrastructure committee, this Tuesday, includes details of 59 “valid objections” to the move, and 42 comments in support.

It notes, however, that a petition against proposals will not be formally considered as part of the decision-making process.

The council ran a public consultation on the proposals between July and September this year. A total of 53 comments received through that process will also not be considered as “valid objections”.

Should the recommendations by officers be approved on Tuesday, such a large swathe of Kirkwall would be due to become a 20mph zone that it would be easier to list the roads unaffected by the change.

Other areas included in proposals are Balfour in Shapinsay, Brinian in Rousay, Whitehall in Stronsay, Palace in Birsay, Burray, Finstown, Stenness, Dounby, Orphir, St Margaret’s Hope, St Mary’s, Stromness and Toab.

