Cut in NorthLink fares announced by government

Fares on the NorthLink Ferries routes are to be cut as part of the Scottish Government’s next budget.

The cabinet secretary for finance also described investment in the “most extensive renewal of our ferry fleet since devolution.”

It’s not yet clear what the budget could mean for efforts to replace Orkney’s ageing vessels, but Liam McArthur MSP said the Scottish Government has committed to the “principle of this funding”.

Shona Robison was making a statement in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday about the budget for 2026-27.

She described the Scottish Government’s commitment to Orkney and Shetland residents, who will “benefit from lower costs as we scrap peak fares for islanders on the Northern Isles ferries.”

Transport Scotland says this will involve an investment of £1.8 million, and see both mid and peak seasonal fares for islanders removed.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online tomorrow.