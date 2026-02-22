Date set for cut in NorthLink fares

Cheaper fares on the NorthLink ferry services will come into effect next month, the Scottish Government has announced.

From March 24, both mid and peak seasons fares will be removed for Orkney and Shetland residents.

The cut in ferry travel costs was announced in January as part of the Scottish Government’s draft budget for 2026-27.

The £1.8 million investment will see island residents pay the current low season passenger, car and cabin rates year-round.

First Minister John Swinney announced the update ahead of a visit to Orkney and Shetland.

“This will make ferry travel more affordable, save people money and support household budget,” he said.

“The removal of mid and peak season ferry fares for eligible residents of Orkney and Shetland will help even more islanders sustainably access work, connect with family and friends, and benefit from education and training opportunities.

“We have heard clearly that islanders do not want to be restricted by seasonal pricing and we have listened, delivering lower fares for those who rely on ferry travel the most.”