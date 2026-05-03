Duo to embark on Burwick to Birsay challenge for mental health charity

“Speak up, don’t bottle it up” urge two pals swapping pool cues for walking shoes in a 40-mile trek for a mental health charity.

Darren Tait and Darren Sutherland will make the marathon journey from Burwick to the Brough of Birsay on August 22 in aid of Mikeysline, a charity supporting folk in emotional distress throughout the Highlands and Islands and Moray.

They are keen to support the cause, which was founded in 2015 after two deaths by suicide rocked the Highlands and Islands pool community.

Mr Tait’s own experience has pushed him to raise awareness of men’s mental health in particular.

“I’ve had my own struggles in recent years and bottled it all up,” he said.

“It’s only when I got through the other side and saw the light at the end of the tunnel that you realise how bad you felt. I want to try and encourage others to speak up.”

Both he and Mr Sutherland feel that it is often difficult to talk about your mental health in a small community like Orkney.

“Especially for men, there’s a stigma attached to poor mental health,” said Mr Tait, who runs Tait Heating and Facilities.

“I’ve heard comments like ‘oh, it’s just an excuse’, or suggesting people should ‘man up.'”

Mr Sutherland, who works aboard mv Hamnavoe and as a driver for Davidson’s Cab, added: “I think, to some people, it’s not a real issue until something happens.

“It’s surprising how many folk maybe think it’s put on in a way, or that it’s attention seeking.”

According to Samaritans UK, 74 per cent of those who died by suicide in Scotland in 2024 were men.

In 2017, 67 per cent of respondents to a National Rural Mental Health Survey reported that they had experienced depression.

“It makes me wonder sometimes how many people are suffering in silence because we live in such a small community, where everybody knows everybody, and there’s always that apprehension of being spoken about,” said Mr Sutherland.

Mr Tait feels that having that first conversation about mental health can often be a struggle in itself.

“Sometimes you would be so overwhelmed that you just don’t even know where to begin, and you just end up lying in bed longer than you should.

“It’s like you’re physically glued to the bed, and you don’t know how to get up and go and do something.

“It’s only when you start feeling a bit better that you actually feel like speaking about everything.

“When you’re feeling low, it’s often the last thing you want to speak about.”

Mikeysline aims to make it easier to share what you are feeling by offering anonymous and confidential support via a method that suits you.

Its services are available to people of all ages experiencing emotional distress and dealing with crisis, through text, online and face-to-face, including group sessions.

It is a charity close to Mr Tait’s heart.

“I used to play on the Highland Pool Tour, and there was a volunteer and another boy who was on the Highland Pool Tour who took their own lives a couple of years ago,” said the 37-year-old, recalling the tragic events which prompted the launch of Mikeysline.

“It really affected me, because I was feeling quite bad at the time as well — it sent shockwaves through that entire community.”

The idea of doing a fundraiser for Mikeysline is something Mr Tait has been turning round in his head for a while.

When he shared his hopes with Mr Sutherland, he found a walking companion who is equally motivated to reach that 40-mile goal.

“We’ve been best mates for a long, long time,” said Mr Sutherland.

“He asked me for a bit of support; he wants to do it alongside someone that he knows well and knows will commit to it.”

A 40-mile walk will not be without its difficulties for the pair, who are already training up for the challenge with shorter walks.

Both Darrens hope that others will be encouraged to join them for short stints on their journey from South Ronaldsay to the West Mainland.

“It would be good to get a few folk joining in, whether it’s for the whole thing or for half a mile,” said Mr Tait.

Jesting that it would be good if those folk could “bring a chocolate bar”, Mr Sutherland said he hoped to see a few friendly faces along the journey.

“It’s not only going to raise a lot of money, but also a lot of awareness,” he said.

“It’s going to give us a real goal and a real determination for that get up and go.”

You can donate to the Daz and Daz Fundraiser for Mikeysline by visiting their JustGiving page.