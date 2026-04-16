Enquiries continuing to trace missing monk

Investigations continue to trace a monk who disappeared from Papa Stronsay.

Justin Evans, 24, was last seen within Golgotha Monastery on the island shortly before midnight on Saturday, April 11.

Searches of Papa Stronsay and nearby islands have been carried out and will continue into next week, police said in an update today (Thursday).

Inspector David Hall said that there is nothing to suggest any criminality was involved, and that officers will act on any information about the circumstances of his disappearance.

On Wednesday, the Bishop of the Diocese of Aberdeen said that Mr Evans is “presumed” to have died, and is believed to have “come to harm in conditions involving the sea.”

Inspector David Hall said: “Our thoughts are very much with Justin’s family at what is a very difficult time.

“Extensive and detailed searches using local police resources and partner agencies have been carried out on the islands of Papa Stronsay and Stronsay, including along the shorelines.

“Coastal areas on other nearby islands will continue to be searched by local and specialist police resources and partners.

“Any further relevant information reported to police about Justin and the circumstances leading up to him going missing will be acted upon.

“At this time there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1573 of Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Mr Evans is described as being around 6ft tall, with short hair and a dark beard. He speaks with a New Zealand accent and was last seen he was wearing a white robe.

A multi-agency search operation, launched on Sunday, saw Police Scotland, an HM Coastguard helicopter and the RNLI join the effort to trace Mr Evans.

Father Michael Mary told The Orcadian that this is the “biggest tragedy” for the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, since they arrived in Papa Stronsay in 1999.

He said that Mr Evans had been with the group for around two years.

“The situation is utterly tragic,” said Father Mary, who added that they suspected Mr Evans had “long term hypothermia”.