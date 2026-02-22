First Minister visit

The Scottish First Minister, John Swinney, is in Orkney today.

Mr Swinney took in a whistle stop tour of Orkney businesses, including Sheila Fleet and the Deerness Distillery, before attending a campaign stop with the SNP Orkney candidate, Robert Leslie, at Kirkwall’s King Street Halls.

Tonight he will fly north to Shetland where he will campaign with SNP candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad.

While in Orkney he spoke to The Orcadian about issues including the Scapa Deep Water Quay as well as problems recruiting care workers and the availability of rural hosing.

