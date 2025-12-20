Fixed link studies ‘never shared’ with OIC bosses

Marine officials “never shared” information about their investigations into fixed links with the rest of Orkney Islands Council (OIC), internal emails claim.

The authority says the studies into how bridges could link some of the North Isles are “presumed to have been authorised” by Jim Buck, the former harbourmaster and head of marine services and transportation.

OIC has been unable to tell the newspaper when exactly it was decided that the fixed link investigations should be undertaken.

The £20,000 studies on bridges linking Eday with Westray and Rousay with Egilsay first emerged in October in response to a freedom of information request from the newspaper.

The work was done in 2021 and 2022 as part of the authority’s harbours masterplan, but elected councillors were never told about the commissioning or outcomes of the work.

In a new FOI release, it is claimed that senior council officials were also not informed about the work.

