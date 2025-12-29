Focus on Business: A big year for transport and logistics expert

It’s been a significant and steady year for Streamline Shipping Group’s Orkney operation, with national recognition, with a key role in the Island Games, progress in drone-delivery technology and continued support across the community.

Starting the year on a win, Vanessa Robertson, general manager at Streamline’s Orkney depot, was named Scottish Fleet Manager of the Year at the Transport News Scottish Rewards.

Vanessa, who has worked with Streamline for 28 years, joined the company in 1996 after following in the footsteps of her stepfather, who previously managed the site.

Within a year of his retirement, she stepped into the depot manager role herself, and since then, has led changes to local working practices, strengthened safety and compliance systems, and introduced quality-control measures to improve efficiency for staff and customers, all of which have helped the depot flourish and thrive. Her award win marked a true reflection of that long-term commitment.

However, as the year went on, attention soon turned to one of the biggest events on the island calendar. In July, Orkney welcomed the 2025 International Island Games, the largest event ever held in the islands, with athletes from 24 communities competing across 12 different sports.

As official logistics partner, Streamline was responsible for moving equipment, event infrastructure and supplies between venues throughout the week, helping to ensure the games ran smoothly during a period of exceptional demand.

Vanessa Robertson said: “It was certainly a busy week for everyone, but the Island Games brought a real buzz to the community, and it was incredible to be able to support something on that scale from behind the scenes.”

Streamline’s fleet of Iveco lorries.

Alongside its work on land and sea, another major development for the business came through Streamline’s involvement in a large-scale drone-delivery trial in Orkney, working with UK-based autonomous aviation company Windracers.

Over a nine-week period, drones flew more than 2,000 kilometres between the islands, carrying medical samples, water tests, shellfish and general parcels. On some routes, the drones were even responsible for handling up to 90 per cent of last-mile deliveries.

Now, following on from the success of the trial, Streamline has been named as a partner in the next phase of Innovate UK’s Sustainable Aviation Test Environment, which will explore the potential for a longer-term drone network linking Orkney with Shetland and other remote regions.

Will Rodger, service manager at Streamline Shipping Group, said: “When you see a parcel lift off from one island and land on another on its own, it really shows what could be possible in the future for island logistics, especially for communities across Orkney and Shetland.”

Elsewhere, community support has continued to feature strongly in the company’s work throughout the year.

In Kirkwall, Streamline provided free transport of building materials and specialist furnishings for The Peedie Retreat, a fully accessible seaside facility being created for people affected by cancer, MS and MND.

And working alongside Rendall FC and University of Glasgow researchers, Streamline also helped to transport donated football kits from Orkney to Malawi, supporting rural health outreach through community sport.

In addition to this, Streamline has also sponsored Orkney Women’s Football Club player Tallis Scott during her 2025 season, backed the Stromness-based Exile dart team through league fixtures, and sponsored the Orkney Blues Festival as it brought live music to venues across the islands.

Now, looking ahead to 2026, the company aims to build on its work with local groups, continue strengthening island services and explore new, more sustainable ways of supporting communities across Orkney and beyond.