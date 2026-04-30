From ditching Australia plans to owning Kirkwall salon, Inga Elder celebrates ten years at Image Orkney

Twenty-three years old and set for a new life in Australia, the likelihood of Inga Elder owning and running a salon in Orkney appeared remote.

A thirst for adventure had already seen the young entrepreneur explore the world, undertaking spa treatments aboard luxurious cruise ships.

A move down under appeared to be the next logical step.

With visa papers already signed, Inga was ready to go and embrace new beginnings and an opportunity to build a new life 10,000 miles away.

Yet it’s funny how fate can intervene in life’s best-laid plans.

Presented with an opportunity simply too good to turn down, Inga ripped up her plans and laid down her roots in the centre of Kirkwall.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of that momentous decision, as the Aesthetic Practitioner celebrates a decade of business at Kirkwall salon, Image Orkney.

Inga Elder, with her two beloved pugs, passed on an opportunity to move to Australia to take over then Salon7, and has never looked back.

Taking over hairdressing and beauty salon, Salon7, and a team of nine, it was by Inga’s own admission, the biggest learning curve of her life.

But it is a decision from which she has never looked back, building a budding business.

Reflecting on the plunge to take over the business in 2016, Inga says: “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity, and I’m so glad I made the right choice in taking over Image.

“Australia is still on my bucket list, but now only as a holiday destination!”

Having left school at 16 with few grades and no clear direction, what she lacked in academic qualifications, she more than made up for in steely determination and a love of beauty.

She studied beauty at North Highland College and by 17, she had pitched her first business plan, a mobile beauty therapist who couldn’t even drive!

Despite raising a few laughs, she received a grant, enabling her to undertake her first tentative steps into business, offering a spray tanning salon and beauty treatment services in her parents’ front room.

At 18, she wanted to explore the world and, with a thirst for adventure, she worked onboard huge cruise ships, sailing around the world as part of spa teams.

And then, at 23, on the cusp of a dream move to Australia, the opportunity to offer quality beauty treatments to the people of Orkney arose. It was one which she grasped with both hands.

Fast forward ten years, and a rebrand to Image Orkney in the mix, the business on Albert Street has grown exponentially.

Boasting a team of 23, the salon has evolved and developed, now a one-stop shop where beauty, hair, tattoos and aesthetics meet care, commitment and creativity.

Dedicated to allowing people to express themselves and helping people feel good in their own skin, Image Orkney is a bustling hub of positivity, where customers are treated with respect, warmth and care.

“We make sure our clients feel completely at ease when they come into Image,” says Inga.

“It’s a safe space where they can switch off and relax. We’re an inclusive salon, and everyone is welcome.”

The talented beauticians, hairdressers and tattoo artists offer an enviable range of treatments, including hair, beauty, sunbeds, body piercings, tattooing, aesthetics, laser hair and tattoo removal, cosmetic teeth whitening, cosmetic tattooing, skin tag/lump and bump removal, carbon laser facials, and ear wax removal — to name a few.

Celebrating Image Orkney’s tenth anniversary has not just allowed Inga to reflect on her journey to this point. It has also been the spark of a few exciting developments, the flagship of which is the unveiling of the salon’s refurbished hair space.

The final space to be given a makeover from the Salon7 days, Inga is excited to be able to show off the transformation, the last piece of the jigsaw which has been ten years in the making.

An open day is now being held to allow others to see the transformation and learn more about Image Orkney, its ethos and values, and the warm welcome that awaits.

“It’s been a very busy couple of months leading up to the renovation, and it’s all starting to take shape,” says Inga, who is supported at home by husband Calum; their pet pugs are also part of the Image team.

“We can’t wait to launch our newly refurbished hair space on May 2. It’s the last room to be completed — only taken ten years!

“We’re also adding a coffee station for clients to enjoy while receiving their treatments.

“For anyone wanting a wee nosey around all the different rooms at Image, we’re holding an open day on Saturday, May 2, for our ten-year anniversary.

“It’s open to existing clients and the public, so bring your friends too.

“We’ll be offering £10 treatments to mark ten years of Image on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am–4pm. We will also be offering walk-in tattoos by Sharon, not included in the £10 offer.”