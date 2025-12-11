Four-decade ba’-making career to be celebrated

The exceptional career of a man who has expertly crafted the treasured prize at the heart of a renowned Orkney festive tradition is to be celebrated in a special coming together.

Ba’ players, past and present, are being invited to honour and recognise the career of George Drever, who has been handcrafting ba’s in a career spanning four decades.

George is retiring from the art of ba’-making and his retirement signifies the first change in the making of the men’s ba’ in 35 years.

To help set off this new chapter in Ba’ history, Uppies and Doonies together are being invited to honour this long tradition at the Orkney Distillery on Friday, December 12, from 5.30pm onwards.

There will also be a presentation made to George from the Ba’ Committee around 7pm.

There will also be an opportunity to have a glimpse at the new men’s ba’ made by Danny Bain, as well as enjoy complimentary drams supplied by Kirkjuvagr.

In 2019, George had the honour of throwing up the Christmas Day Men’s Ba’ to mark the 60th ba’ he had crafted.

It was also 50 years since he won his boys’ ba’ in 1969.