In this week’s The Orcadian

On the front page, a four-year-old whose first steps came later than most is making no small effort to catch up, as he walks hundreds of laps of his Kirkwall home for a charity close to his heart.

Donations poured in this week as Gregor and his mum Iona Corse launched a fundraiser for Inclusive Orkney, which provides activities and events for children with additional support needs and their families.

Also in the newspaper, we can reveal that Kirkwall Police Station was closed for a total of 112 working days last year, as hours lost to sickness absence double.

Orkney goes gaga for KAOS – full review of sell-out show.

Conflict of interest housing claims denied.

Axe-wielding intruder pleads guilty.

Picky facilities out of action until end of March.

Councillor’s drive to halt OIC net zero fails.

Ferry Road changes proposed in Stromness.

The last of a century of Dr Cromartys retires.

