In this week’s The Orcadian

The running of a West Mainland hotel has drawn comparisons to TV sitcom Fawlty Towers by angry former members of staff, who claim they have been left out of pocket.

On the front page this week, tales of despair, disappointment and debt have emerged from the Stromness Hotel, which has gained a reputation of notoriety since owner Na’ím Paymán took over the 42-bedroom property in 2021.

Mr Paymán refuted assertions over a lack of communication regarding the cashflow issues that were facing one his companies.

Also on the front page is news that Orcadians are going to have to shell out just under £8 a month extra on council tax, as the local authority sets its budgets for the year ahead.

Leading in The Peedie Orcadian, £9,000 is winging its way to three Orkney charities, thanks to the time and talent of the county’s young people.

Ex-Orkney folk on the fringes of Iran crisis.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘No explanation’ for loss of Mumutaz murder files.

Italian Chapel-inspired creativity sought.

Burray boys launch fundraiser after burn accident.

Focus on Charity — ORSAS.

New Leask Marine multicat gets to work.

Biologist shares tales of two Stromnesses.

Capital success for squash supremo.

St Andrews triumph with a tragedy at SCDA festival.

