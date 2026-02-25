Inclusive Orkney launches spending survey as Gregor’s total breaks £25k

The charity which inspired a massive fundraising effort by a Kirkwall four-year-old is looking for ideas on the resulting windfall might be spent.

Over £25,000 has been raised by Gregor Corse so far in a challenge which has captured the hearts and minds of a nation.

The four-year-old, who was born with a neurological condition affecting is motor skills, has been clocking up 30 “loops o’ the hoose” every day for the charity, which supports children with additional support needs to taken part in events and activities.

Just eleven days into the 30-day challenge, Gregor and his mum Iona have been overwhelmed with the response, which has seen the peedie hero cheered on by the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Runrig, and members of the Scottish Parliament.

Inclusive Orkney chairwoman Karin Spence has been awestruck by the wave of generosity.

“We continue to be in utter shock and amazement at the incredible total each day,” she told The Orcadian.

“Gregor really is incredible and his determination to continue his loops each day with a smile is fantastic.

“We as a charity are truly speechless as the grand sum of money and can’t wait to start planning how we spend the money.”

The charity is keen for the parents and families of those who benefit from their work to be part of the process of deciding how the money is spent. The charity has now launched a survey to gather ideas, which can be found here.

Gregor Corse and his mum Iona have been overwhelmed by the support they have received in response to a fundraiser for Inclusive Orkney. (Orkney Photographic)

As the total keeps ticking up, Inclusive Orkney continues its usual efforts to give young folk with additional needs opportunities they might not get otherwise.

“We have our monthly club this Sunday 10-11.30am at the Lifestyles Centre at Picky, and we look forward to welcoming Gregor along with all our families, to celebrate his success and have fun together,” said Karin.

“Keep going Gregor, we are behind you every step of the way.”

Donations can be made online here. Alternatively, cash donations can be handed in at Flooers, Kirkwall, and donation buckets are due to be made available at a number of Kirkwall and Hatston businesses soon.

Read more about how Gregor is getting on with his challenge in this week’s The Orcadian.

You can follow his progress daily on Facebook.