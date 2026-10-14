Investigation launched into grounding of fishing vessel near Orkney landmark

An investigation is under way into the grounding of a fishing vessel off Hoy, as the stricken boat has become ever more damaged in the waves.

The probe into the incident, which saw the Genesis run aground two weeks ago, is being carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The authority told The Orcadian that its Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team — which handles law enforcement activities — is looking into the grounding of the Spanish-owned, UK-flagged vessel.

The Genesis ran aground close to the Old Man of Hoy on the morning of Thursday, October 1.

Seventeen crew members were airlifted to safety in a major multi-agency response.

It has been reported that four Spanish crew members have returned home, and that 13 from Indonesia were repatriated with the help of their national embassy.

Meanwhile, a team of marine accident investigators have been in Orkney to carry out a “preliminary assessment” into the grounding.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said the team is still gathering evidence. A decision on whether to launch a full probe will be made once this has been reviewed.

The scale of damage to the Genesis was revealed in this video, shared with The Orcadian on Sunday.

With each passing day, there seems to be less of the Genesis left beside the cliffs at St John’s Head, as debris has been washing ashore on Orkney’s west shores and beaches.

Members of the public who find material from the stricken vessel have been asked to report this to Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

“The council is recording all reports on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and will arrange collection where required,” an OIC spokesman said.

On Monday, the council said that there have been no reports of pollution from the grounded vessel.

An MCA spokesman said that diesel oil on board is “reported as minimal.”

The spokesman added that the agency’s counter-pollution team is in contact with the vessel’s owner and relevant authorities “regarding potential salvage.”

However by Sunday video footage shared with The Orcadian showed that a section of the stern of the Genesis had split away, with other significant damage also visible.

The newspaper has repeatedly attempted to contact the owner of the fishing boat, understood to be Basoñas Mar, but has not yet received a response.