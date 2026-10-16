Man to appear in court after Flotta armed police raid

A-61-year-old man is due in court, charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was arrested on Thursday, October 15, after a large police presence arrived in Flotta, including specialist firearms officers.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the man is set to appear in Kirkwall Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Scott Robertson said: “Around 4.15pm on Thursday, October 15, 2026, a warrant was executed at an address on Flotta.

“A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.

“He is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Friday, 16 October, 2026.

“There was no wider threat to the public.”