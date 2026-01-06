Most Orkney schools to reopen on Wednesday

Most Orkney schools will reopen tomorrow after an extended winter break brought on by snow.

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that all schools will open on Wednesday except for Evie Primary School and Firth Primary School.

Meanwhile, partial closures will be in place for Glaitness Primary School, Kirkwall Grammar School and Stromness Academy.

Glaitness P4, P5, P1/2 (ASN), P4/6 (ASN) pupils; KGS S1 pupils; and S1 and S3 Stromness Academy pupils have been asked to stay at home.

An OIC spokeswoman said: “School transport will be limited tomorrow and, where it is available, restricted to the main roads only.

“As we do on every closure day, we’d repeat that if you as a parent or carer don’t think it is safe in your local conditions for your child to go to school, then that is your decision.”