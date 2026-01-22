New carpark planned for The Balfour

NHS Orkney is looking to create a new carpark at The Balfour, to free-up more space for patients.

Plans have been lodged with Orkney Islands Council (OIC) to build a new parking area, located at the rear of the hospital.

It was not long after The Balfour opened in 2019 that some members of the public criticised the difficulty visitors had in finding a space for their vehicles.

Last year, the health authority started using the carpark at the old Balfour Hospital for staff parking.

In plans submitted to OIC, NHS Orkney is looking to construct an “overspill carpark” with 60 spaces for staff.

If approved by the planning authority, this would be located in the area of green space at the rear of the hospital.