New Kirkwall BID manager appointed

Kirsty Talbot has been named as the new manager of Kirkwall BID.

Mrs Talbot, who directed the Orkney 2025 Island Games, brings a strong background in

events and team management to the role.

Announcing the appointment, this Monday, Kirkwall BID has said that it represents a significant new phase in its ongoing commitment to “advancing local growth and strengthening community cohesion”.

Mrs Talbot said: “I am absolutely delighted to be starting as Kirkwall BID manager, and look

forward to representing our members, championing the businesses, and creating new and exciting ideas that will bring more people and business to our town centre.”

More in The Orcadian, available online and in shops from Wednesday afternoon.