Nominations open for The Orcadian Community Award

Nominations are open for a special award recognising the contributions of young volunteers in our community.

Each March, Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO) and Orkney Islands Council’s Community Learning and Development team organise the Orkney Youth Awards.

Over the years the celebration has recognised hundreds of young people who have made a difference in their community through volunteering with local groups, organisations and initiatives.

This year’s event is taking place on Thursday, March 19, at the Pickaquoy Centre. Over the course of the evening, which is led by young people, a number of awards will be handed out. One of the awards is a little different to the others.

Sponsored by The Orcadian, the Community Award is voted for by members of the public. It gives local people the opportunity to acknowledge any young person up to the age of 25, who they feel has made an outstanding contribution in the community. This could be through fundraising activities, volunteering with a group or organisation or getting involved in a local project.

The Orcadian’s deputy editor, Sarah Gilmour, said: “We are proud to continue our long-term support of an award which recognises the extraordinary voluntary efforts undertaken by young folk in our community.

“From phenomenal fundraising campaigns to taking the lead in community-based projects and events, previous recipients of The Orcadian Community Award have shown just how significant a contribution volunteers aged 12-25 make in Orkney.

“We look forward to joining the organisers of the Orkney Youth Awards in celebrating the fantastic achievements of young community champions on March 19.”

The nominations have now opened for this years’ The Orcadian Community Award.

To submit the details of a young person fill out the online form by clicking here, or by scanning the QR code below. Alternatively, complete the form in your copy of The Orcadian and return it to: Eilidh Wilkinson, Voluntary Action Orkney, 6 Bridge Street, Kirkwall KW15 1HR.

The Orkney Youth Awards is sponsored by Voluntary Action Orkney, and Orkney Islands Council, Robert Gordon University, The Orcadian, and the Pickaquoy Centre Trust.