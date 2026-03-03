OIC approves six per cent council tax rise
Orcadians are going to have to shell out just under £8 a month extra on council tax.
The six per cent rise agreed on Tuesday will take the annual bill for a Band D dwelling to £1669.07.
Members of Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) policy and resources committee also agreed to find savings totalling £247,000 and raise charges by 3.8 per cent.
They are to draw on up to £20 million from reserves to help balance a £153 million budget.
Officials do not expect any compulsory redundancies to result from any cuts in the authority’s 1,684-strong workforce.
The new Band D rate, a £1.82 per week hike, will rake in an extra £600,000.
The rise was approved on the nod at the meeting amid renewed complaints about OIC getting a raw deal in the latest settlement it received from the Scottish Government.
The committee’s decision will now go to a meeting of the full council next Tuesday, March 10.
