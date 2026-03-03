Trending
OIC approves six per cent council tax rise
Orkney Islands Council's budget plans were given the green light by councillors on Tuesday.

Orcadians are going to have to shell out just under £8 a month extra on council tax.

The six per cent rise agreed on Tuesday will take the annual bill for a Band D dwelling to £1669.07.

Members of Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) policy and resources committee also agreed to find savings totalling £247,000 and raise charges by 3.8 per cent.

They are to draw on up to £20 million from reserves to help balance a £153 million budget.

Officials do not expect any compulsory redundancies to result from any cuts in the authority’s 1,684-strong workforce.

The new Band D rate, a £1.82 per week hike, will rake in an extra £600,000.

The rise was approved on the nod at the meeting amid renewed complaints about OIC getting a raw deal in the latest settlement it received from the Scottish Government.

The committee’s decision will now go to a meeting of the full council next Tuesday, March 10.

