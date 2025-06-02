news

Orkney footballers learn Island Games schedule

June 2, 2025 at 8:00 am

The football fixtures for the Orkney Island Games have been revealed.

All Orkney’s games — men and women — will take place at the KGS, with the tournament beginning on Sunday, July 13.

Orkney’s male side will begin their campaign against Norwegian side Froya at 7pm.

Another Norwegian side, Hitra, are Orkney’s opponents on Monday at 3.30pm.

The final group game will take place on Tuesday at 7pm and will see Orkney face the Isle of Man.

Like their male counterparts, Orkney’s female side will face Froya on Sunday, July 13, at 3.30pm, in their first-ever match at Island Games level.

Orkney will then face Maltese side Gozo on Monday at 7pm.

They will complete their group match against the Isle of Man at 3.30pm.

Following the completion of the group games on Tuesday, the top team from each of the three groups, and the best runner-up will progress to the semi-finals.

All other teams will play for a placing game with the exception of the worst team in the two groups of four in the women’s competition.

Those matches will take place on Thursday, July 17.

Friday, July 18, will see third/fourth place play-off, before the finals to decide the gold and silver medal winners at 12pm for the women and 3.30pm for the men.

Other pitches set to see action are: Dounby, Stromness Academy, Firth, Rendall and Holm.

The full fixture list is set to be announced via Orkney 2025 official channels at 8.30am this morning.

