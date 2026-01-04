Orkney schools and nurseries to remain closed on Monday

All schools and nurseries in Orkney will remain closed tomorrow amid severe snow across the county.

The announcement from Orkney Islands Council (OIC) comes as an amber weather warning is issued by the Met Office between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

An OIC spokeswoman said: “Significant snow fall is expected, as well as drifting of the snow already here.

“The Orkney Local Emergency Coordination Group (OLECG) will meet this afternoon to assess the situation, and a further update will be released after that.

“Due to ongoing weather and road conditions — and with an Amber weather warning in place from this evening into tomorrow morning — the decision has been taken to close all nurseries and schools in Orkney tomorrow to staff and pupils.

“This decision includes the closure of UHI Orkney to staff and students.

“A decision on whether nurseries, schools and UHI Orkney will reopen on Tuesday will be taken by 3pm on Monday and further updates provided then.

“Sports and Leisure facilities — including swimming pools, healthy living centres, pitches, the Stomness and Kirkwall community centres and the St Magnus Centre Café — will also be closed.

“Papdale Halls of Residence is closed today and tomorrow — a decision on Tuesday will be taken tomorrow.”

Police Scotland has issued a stern warning to the public, urging them not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

In a statement on behalf of the Highlands and Islands region, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas. Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings.

“We continue to work with partners to help our communities impacted by the adverse weather.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey. Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

OIC has advised that, if you’ve had to abandon your vehicle and it is blocking the road, to call police on 101.

The weather continues to cause disruption to transport services, with Kirkwall Airport now closed for the day, bus services cancelled, and ferries experiencing delays and cancellations. Customers should consult their transport provider for the latest information.