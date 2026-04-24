Police investigate Stromness assault

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after an assault, which saw a man being chased through three streets in Stromness.

The force is appealing for information about the incident, which took place outside Stromness Museum around 10pm on Sunday, April 19.

A member of the public, driving a white car, stopped to help.

Officers say the victim was then chased along Alfred Street, Dundas Street, and Victoria Street.

If anyone has any information that can assist, they are being asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference number CR/0168187/26.