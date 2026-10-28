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‘Save our scouts’ appeal in this week’s The Orcadian

‘Save our scouts’ appeal in this week’s The Orcadian

Ethan Flett by Ethan Flett
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A dire lack of volunteers threatens the future of one of Orkney’s oldest surviving children’s clubs.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, the 2nd Orkney Scout Group has issued a desperate plea for adult leaders.

Also in newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, a grinning Gregor Corse has returned home after a whirlwind week.

From picking up his Pride of Britain award to meeting the Prime Minister, the peedie fundraiser certainly had a week he will never forget.

More inside:

  • Cemetery paths labelled ‘disgusting.’
  • Scottish Greens announce candidates for OIC election.
  • Second stoat caught in Rousay.
  • Lucie shares hope in breast cancer fight.
  • Tributes to stable owner who overcame criminal past.
  • Agri awards success for Hay brothers.
  • Population boom for Orkney’s bats.
  • Focus on Charity: Crossroads Care Orkney.
  • Shopkeepers report cruise boom benefit.
  • Finstown bakery expansion proposed.
  • Celebrating women in sport.
  • Historic findings during windfarm surveys.
  • Is Scotland’s islands policy fit for purpose?