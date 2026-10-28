‘Save our scouts’ appeal in this week’s The Orcadian

A dire lack of volunteers threatens the future of one of Orkney’s oldest surviving children’s clubs.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, the 2nd Orkney Scout Group has issued a desperate plea for adult leaders.

Also in newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, a grinning Gregor Corse has returned home after a whirlwind week.

From picking up his Pride of Britain award to meeting the Prime Minister, the peedie fundraiser certainly had a week he will never forget.

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