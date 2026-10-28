‘Save our scouts’ appeal in this week’s The Orcadian
A dire lack of volunteers threatens the future of one of Orkney’s oldest surviving children’s clubs.
In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, the 2nd Orkney Scout Group has issued a desperate plea for adult leaders.
Also in newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, a grinning Gregor Corse has returned home after a whirlwind week.
From picking up his Pride of Britain award to meeting the Prime Minister, the peedie fundraiser certainly had a week he will never forget.
More inside:
- Cemetery paths labelled ‘disgusting.’
- Scottish Greens announce candidates for OIC election.
- Second stoat caught in Rousay.
- Lucie shares hope in breast cancer fight.
- Tributes to stable owner who overcame criminal past.
- Agri awards success for Hay brothers.
- Population boom for Orkney’s bats.
- Focus on Charity: Crossroads Care Orkney.
- Shopkeepers report cruise boom benefit.
- Finstown bakery expansion proposed.
- Celebrating women in sport.
- Historic findings during windfarm surveys.
- Is Scotland’s islands policy fit for purpose?