Signed Scotland shirt to boost Gregor’s mission

A massive gesture from Scotland’s rugby stars to a peedie Orkney hero is set to boost fundraising efforts for Inclusive Orkney.

A shirt signed by the national side is set to go to auction from this Thursday, March 5, hosted and sponsored by The Orcadian.

The proceeds will be added to the spectacular fundraiser launched last month by Gregor Corse, who has raised tens of thousands of pounds by walking laps round his Kirkwall home.

A shirt signed by Scotland’s six nations squad goes up for auction, this Thursday.

HOW TO ENTER THE AUCTION

• Visit the online auction page on https://orcadian.co.uk/gregors-shirt-auction/ to make your bid from Thursday, March 5.

• Your full name, email address and contact telephone number MUST be submitted with each bid. All details except the value of the bids will be withheld from the public unless express permission is given by the bidder to share them.

• Keep an eye on The Orcadian website for regular updates on the value of the highest bid.

• The auction will close at noon on Thursday, April 2.

Four-year-old Gregor, who was born with a neurological condition affecting his motor skills and balance has raised over £38,000 so far by walking laps round his Kirkwall home.

“Gregor’s infectious smile and steely determination has captured the public imagination over recent weeks, both here in Orkney and further afield,” said Orkney MSP Liam McArthur, who helped secure the shirt on Gregor’s behalf.

“His ‘loops o’ the hoose’ have already raised an astonishing amount for Inclusive Orkney, a wonderful local charity that provides opportunities for children with additional support needs to learn skills, play and just have fun.

“Having spoken to Gregor’s mum, Iona, I approached the Scottish Rugby Union to see if they might be willing to support Gregor’s efforts.

“They were only too happy to do so, offering a Scotland shirt signed by the Six Nations squad along with a special message from one Gregor (Townsend) to another.”

Six months ago Gregor couldn’t walk more than two steps unassisted. Now he has raised thousands of pounds of charity by walking laps round his Kirkwall home.

Inclusive Orkney provides events and activities for youngsters with additional support needs. Gregor is just one of many children in the county who benefit from the work the small charity does.

“As well as the funds that I know Inclusive Orkney will put to very good use, it’s great to see what a positive impact the ‘loops’ are having on Gregor himself,” said Mr McArthur.

“He really is a special lad making one heck of a difference.”

Gregor is due to receive his special message from Scotland’s head coach Gregor Townsend and be presented with the framed shirt, this week, ahead of it going to the highest bidder in the silent auction.

His mum, Iona Corse, has been overwhelmed by the significant support her peedie boy’s fundraiser has received so far, and hopes that this gesture from the Scottish Rugby Union can take it even further.

“Every day I get up just now and feel like I’m living a total dream, the JustGiving total keeps going up, the support Gregor and myself are getting is unbelievable,” she said.

“And now that we have the Scotland rugby team on board, I just feel like it can’t get any better now! It’s unbelievable!

“Gregor loves watching the rugby, and playing rugby is one of his favourite things to do with Inclusive Orkney, so to get this shirt signed from the team is just amazing!

“We have to say a massive thank you not only to the Scotland rugby team, but also to Liam McArthur, who has been a great support to myself and Gregor since early on in the fundraiser.

“It was Liam who arranged for all of this from the Scotland team for Gregor, and we honestly cannot thank him enough!”

Iona is keen to see the shirt go to a good home, and raise money for a cause very close to her heart.

“I obviously hope that this will go far and wide and raise a lot more money for Gregor’s Fundraiser,” she said.

“But I also secretly hope that our bid will be the winning bid!

“With the Six Nations on just now, and Scotland doing so well, this really would be an amazing shirt to own.”

You can donate directly to Gregor’s Loops o’ the Hoose fundraiser here.

You can follow his progress daily on Facebook.

Keep up to date with the auction by following The Orcadian website and social media.