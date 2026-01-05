Stonemason turns snowmason with impressive igloo

A stonemason has turned his hand to a new construction material, building an igloo in his West Mainland garden.

It took two days for Kyle Doran to build the impressive structure at his home in Twatt.

A true craftsman is always looking to improve his design, and soon the icy creation had a working fireplace!

“I built it by compacting snow into a big Lego blocks tub, then using those blocks to build it,” said Kyle.

“I’m a self employed stonemason, so instead of switching off I just build with snow instead.”